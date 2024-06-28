The results of your ratification vote are in, with the majority of you voting in favour of the tentative settlement.

The tentative settlement, which runs from April 2022 to April 2025, will now form our new collective agreement. The new provisions are in effect immediately.

The maintenance bargaining unity also ratified their collective agreement this week which means that this round of bargaining is concluded for both groups.

The improvements to wages and working conditions that we've secured today are the result of everyone speaking up and showing the employer that we were prepared to fight for a better BC Housing.

Now it's up to all of us to enforce the collective agreement, exercise our rights and expand on the engagement that we built during bargaining.

We look forward to beginning the third-party market wage review that will have a great impact on future rounds of negotiations.

Thank you again for your continued trust and support.

In solidarity,

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Admin

Doreen Aquino, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP