Yesterday, our union issued 72-hours' strike notice to the Shaughnessy Heights Learning Centre (SHELCS). We will be in a legal position to take job action on Sunday, September 11th at 3 p.m.



Strike notice was issued after results were released by the Labour Relations Board from the Last Offer Vote. 100% of the members voted to reject the deal by the employer.



Our union will not be releasing further details on job action today but keep an eye on your email for details that will be coming very soon.



Your bargaining committee is ready and willing to go back to the table with a mediator to negotiate a fair deal. At this time, there are no dates scheduled yet but we will keep you informed if we do get invited back to the table by the employer.



Thank you to everyone who attended information meetings, organized on short notice and voted to ensure that your Bargaining Committee has a strong mandate.



In solidarity,



Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair

Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator











UWU/MoveUP