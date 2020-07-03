Hello 1203 Stewards,

I hope you are staying safe, and healthy, during this challenging time we find ourselves in. I'm your BCGEU staff representative, and wanted to let you know who you can contact while I am on vacation for the next two weeks (I'll be back July 20th). Rhonda Karaboitis will be backfilling my caseload while I am away, and is very happy to help you with any questions you might have. She can be reached at: Rhonda.Karaboitis@bcgeu.ca or by phone at 604-343-1309.

Also, just a reminder to check out our BCGEU Covid webpage if you have any questions about workplace Covid 19 issues: https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid. That is where you can download a grievance form, and order any Union supplies you might need.

I hope you enjoy your summer and find the time to do some things that are enjoyable for you. Thank you for all you do representing your fellow 1203 union members, we all appreciate it!

Take good care, and in solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative



