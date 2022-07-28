Steward Nominations are now open for Local 1703 Gateway Casino – Grand Villa members.

Please read and post the attached package on your Union bulletin board. Nominations are now open for an additional three (3) Stewards' positions and will close on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00pm.

You can send your completed and signed nominations either via email to [email protected], via fax (604-215-1410), or mail/deliver your forms to:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.

If you have any questions, please call the Lower Mainland Area Office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239.

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP