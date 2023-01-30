Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has now been ratified by a vote of 82% in favour.
Thank you to all those that came out to vote and thank you to the bargaining committee for stepping up to negotiate this round of bargaining.
The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the ratification document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.
We also be reaching out to the employer in respect to your retroactive pay, and the timelines.
In solidarity
Your Bargaining Committee
Cheri Trewin – Concession Department
Adam Scott – Catering Department
Ian Christie – Concession Department
Jim Jardine – Warehouse
Mike Kowalchuk – Kitchen
Sarah Fawns, BCGEU Staff Representative
