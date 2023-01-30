Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has now been ratified by a vote of 82% in favour.



Thank you to all those that came out to vote and thank you to the bargaining committee for stepping up to negotiate this round of bargaining.



The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the ratification document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.



We also be reaching out to the employer in respect to your retroactive pay, and the timelines.

In solidarity



Your Bargaining Committee

Cheri Trewin – Concession Department

Adam Scott – Catering Department

Ian Christie – Concession Department

Jim Jardine – Warehouse

Mike Kowalchuk – Kitchen

Sarah Fawns, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of ratification document here



UWU/MoveUP