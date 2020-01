Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce the members have voted in favour of accepting the new agreement.



The committee would like to thank you for support during this round of negotiations.









In solidarity



Alix Dolson, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Edie Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member

Chelsea Koronko, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Jacqueline Corno, Staff Representative







UWU/MoveUP