2020 BCGEU scholarships

The 2020 BCGEU scholarship deadline has passed and we are no longer accepting applications. We have received over 400 applications – thank you for all your hard work!

If you have submitted an application, we will be announcing the successful applicants once our Education and Scholarship committee has met and considered all of the applications. We expect to be able to advise applicants by the end of June 2020. Please be patient while we read you essays!



Our annual scholarship programme of $60,000 offers awards of $2,000 for full-time students and $1,000 for part-time students. Scholarships are funded by the dues of our 80,000 members.

Download the poster here.

Eligibility

A BCGEU member in good standing, or related to a current, retired or deceased BCGEU member or staff; and

A student or prospective post-secondary or higher learning student enrolled, registered or planning to attend an eligible educational institution in 2020.

Eligible relatives include spouses, parents, and children or grandchildren (including foster, adopted and stepchildren and grandchildren).

Eligible educational institutions must be designated by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). Find a list of eligible institutions here.

Previous BCGEU scholarship recipients are not eligible to apply.

Essay

In addition to providing personal information, applicants must submit a short essay of 450 - 500 words in response to one of the following topics for their essay:

One job should be enough! How does precarious work impact workers and why is decent work so important? What are the impacts of work on the mental health of workers and what can employers and unions do to support workers' mental health? What does Reconciliation between Indigenous and settler peoples mean to you?

We encourage applicants to interview a BCGEU member, or to use personal experience or original research for this essay.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, May 3 at midnight.

Additional opportunities

You may also be eligible for one of these five scholar- ships worth $1,500 awarded by our national union, NUPGE:

Brian Fudge Memorial Scholarship

Scholarship for Indigenous Students

Scholarship for Students of Colour Terry Fox Memorial

Scholarship Tommy Douglas Scholarship

For information on these scholarships, including eligibility criteria and the deadline for submissions, visit www.nupge.ca.





UWU/MoveUP