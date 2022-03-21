Applications for the 2022 BCGEU Scholarship program are now being accepted.

Our annual scholarship program of up to $85,000 offers awards of $2,000 for full-time students and $1,000 for part-time students. Scholarships are funded by the dues of our members.



Apply online here



Eligibility

A BCGEU member in good standing, or related to a current, retired or deceased BCGEU member or staff; and





A student or prospective post-secondary or higher learning student enrolled, registered or planning to attend an eligible educational institution in 2022.

Eligible relatives include spouses, parents, and children or grandchildren (including foster, adopted and stepchildren and grandchildren).

Eligible educational institutions must be designated by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). Find a list of eligible institutions here.

Previous BCGEU scholarship recipients are not eligible to apply.

Essay

In addition to providing personal information, applicants must submit a short essay of 450 - 500 words in response to one of the following topics for their essay:

The BC provincial government recently passed legislation for paid sick leave for all workers. Do you think this legislation provides adequate protection for all workers? What changes would improve this provision? The current state of the world poses many challenges—from climate change, pandemics, war, racism, poverty, homelessness, and violence. It can feel overwhelming. Tell us why you have hope for the future. How can a democratic labour movement bring forward these changes? What is the role of workers in creating a different world? Tell us about a recent union action that inspired you (job action, strike, membership drive). What did you learn? How can those lessons be applied to create change for workers? What changes or resources can employers and governments provide to support the good health of workers and their families? What systemic changes are needed in workplaces, schools, and governments to support the mental and physical health of our communities? The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action were released in 2015. In the past seven years, little significant action has been taken by governments. What steps should be taken to move this process forward in a meaningful and impactful way? What Call to Action do you believe should be prioritized and why?

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, June 15 at 5 p.m.



You may also be eligible for one of the scholarships offered by NUPGE, our National Union of Public and General Employees. Find details and apply directly here.





