Local government elections are your opportunity to influence decision-making in your community by electing mayors, councilors, regional district directors, school board trustees and other representatives who will take action on issues that matter for working people; issues like affordable housing, inclusive schools, and keeping services public. Polls will be open in every community across the province from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

These candidates have been endorsed by their local labour council and/or the BCGEU based on their platforms and where they stand on issues affecting working people.





Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells



Council Will Cole-Hamilton Doug Hillian Evan Jollicoeur Melanie McCollum Wendy Morin Campbell River Mayor Larry Samson Council Gwendolyn Donaldson Tanille Johnston Sandra Milligan Steve Wood Comox Valley School Trustee (SD 71, Comox Valley) Shannon Aldinger Michelle Waite

Town of Elkford Mayor Steve Fairbairn Cranbrook School Trustee (SD #5, Cranbrook) Trina Ayling Bev Bellina Irene Bischler Chris Johns Doug McPhee Wendy Turner Creston School Trustee (SD #8, Creston) Cody Beebe

Harrison Village Council Michie Vidal Chilliwack School Trustee (SD 33, Chilliwack) Carin Bondar Willow Reichelt David Swankey Teri Westerby Abbotsford School Trustee (SD 34, Abbotsford) Preet Rai

Town of Smithers Council Sam Raven

City of Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog Council Ken Bennett Don Bonner Tyler Brown Ben Geselbracht Erin Hemmens Zeni Maartman Ian Thorpe Nanaimo Ladysmith School Trustee (SD 68, Nanaimo Ladysmith) Naomi Bailey Tania Brzovic Greg Keller Mark Robinson Tom Rokeby North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas Council Christopher Justice Kate Marsh Debra Toporowski City of Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples Council Tom Duncan Regional District of Nanaimo (Area A) Director Jessica Stanley

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley Council Rohini Arora, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Pietro Calendino, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Antara Deb, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Sav Dhaliwal, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Alison Gu, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Joe Keithley, Burnaby Green Party Daniel Tetrault, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) James Wang, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) School Trustee (SD 41 - Burnaby) Bill Brassington,, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Peter Cech, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Larry Hayes, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Jen Mezei, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Mikelle Sasakamoose, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Kristin Schnider, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Gary Wong, Burnaby Citizens Association (BCA) Coquitlam Mayor Adel Gamar Council Matt Djonlic Craig Hodge Trish Mandewo Robert Mazzarolo Leslie Roosa Chris Wilson School Trustee (SD 42 - Coquitlam) Jennifer Martin Blatherwick Craig Woods Delta School Trustee (SD 37 - Delta) B. Bruce Reid, Independents Working for You Val Windsor, Achieving for Delta Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal Council Paul Albrecht Shelley Coburn Jeff Jacobs Mike Solyom School Trustee (SD 35 - Langley) Candy Ashdown Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward, Contract with Langley Council Tim Baillie, Contract with Langley Barb Martens, Contract with Langley Michael Pratt School Trustee (SD 35 - Langley) Holly Dickinson, Contract with Langley Joel Neufeld, Contract with Langley Suzanne Perrault Sarb Rai, Contract with Langley Marnie Wilson Maple Ridge Council Korleen Carreras, A Better Maple Ridge Sunny Schiller, A Better Maple Ridge Jenny Tan, A Better Maple Ridge School Trustee (SD 42 - Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows) Gabe Liosis Elaine Yamamoto New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone, Community First New West Council Ruby Campbell, Community First New West Chinu Das, Community First New West Tasha Henderson, Community First New West Bereket Kebede, Community First New West Jaimie McEvoy, Community First New West School Trustee (SD 40 - New Westminster) Marc Andres, Community First New West Dee Beattie, Community First New West Gurveen Dhaliwal, Community First New West Maya Russell, Community First New West Elliott Slinn, Community First New West Cheryl Sluis, Community First New West Pitt Meadows Council Alison Evans School Trustee (SD 42 - Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows) Hudson Campbell Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West Council Sarah Harbord Nancy McCurrach Darrell Grant Penner Glenn Pollock Dean Washington School Trustee (SD 43 - Coquitlam) Christine Pollock Michael Thomas Port Moody Council Hunter Madsen Dustin Chelen Amy Lubik Haven Lurbiecki Zoe Royer School Trustee (SD 43 - Coquitlam) Nancy Johnston Lisa Park Surrey Mayor Jinny Sims, Surrey Forward Council Philip Aquirre, Surrey Forward Ramon Bandong, Surrey Forward June Liu, Surrey Forward Paramjit Singh Malhi, Surrey Forward Theresa Pidcock, Surrey Forward Jody Toor, Surrey Forward School Trustee (SD 36 - Surrey) Terry Allen, Surrey First Education Dr. Balbir Gurm, Team Surrey Schools Laurie Larsen, Surrey First Education Maryann Pyne, Team Surrey Schools Tony Rebelo, Team Surrey Schools Bobbi Taylor, Team Surrey Schools White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker Council Stephen Crozier

Prince George Mayor Terri McConnachie Council Frank Everitt Wesley Mitchell Cori Ramsey Susan Scott Brian Skakun

Kelowna Council Davis Kyle Gordon Lovegrove Mario Vucinovic Vernon Council Kelly Fehr School Trustee (SD 22, Vernon) Mark Olsen

Penticton Council Julius Bloomfield Isaac Gilbert

Sunshine Coast School Trustee (SD 46, Sunshine Coast) Amanda Amaral Maria Hampvent

North Vancouver City Mayor Linda Buchanan Council Holly Back Don Bell Angela Girard Jessica McIlroy North Vancouver District Council Jordan Back Megan Curren Harrison Johnston Ellison Mallin Richmond Council Chak Au Carol Day (RITE) Andy Hobbs Alexa Loo Bill McNulty Keefer Pelech (RCA) Jack Trovato (RCA) Michael Wolfe (RITE) Vancouver Council Iona Bonamis, OneCity Christine Boyle. OneCity Adriane Carr, Green Party Ian Cromwell, OneCity Pete Fry, Green Party Matthew Norris, OneCity Lina Vargas - Council Jean Swanson, COPE Michael Wiebe, Green Party School Trustee (SD 39 - Vancouver) Rory Brown, OneCity Kyla Epstein, OneCity Suzie Mah, COPE Jennifer Reddy, OneCity Krista Sigurdson, OneCity Gavin Somers, OneCity Rocco Trigueros, COPE Park Board Gwen Giesbrecht, COPE Maira Hassan, COPE Serena Jackson, OneCity Chris Livingstone, COPE Kristen Rivers, OneCity Caitlin Stockwell, OneCity West Vancouver Mayor Mary-Ann Booth Council Alexis Chicoine Nora Gambioli

Central Saanich Council Zeb King Esquimalt Mayor Sonya Gracey Council Darlene Rotchford Langford Council Mary Wagner, Langford Now Keith Yacucha, Langford Now Oak Bay Council Carrie Smart Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock Council Zac De Vries Basil Langevin Mark Leiren-Young Greg Matte Teale Phelps Bondaroff Colin Plant Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto Council Jeremy Caradonna Matt Dell Ben Isitt Susan Kim Krista Loughton Dave Thompson School District #62 School Trustee (SD62, Sooke) Ravi Parmar School District #61 School Trustee (SD61, Greater Victoria) Angela Carmichael Karin Kwan

Castlegar Council Sandy Bojeckho Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison Council Leslie Payne





