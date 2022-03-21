Did you know the BCGEU is a component of the National Union of Public and General Employees? The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) is a family of 11 component and three affiliate unions. The BCGEU is a component of the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE). Just like the BCGEU, our national union offers its own scholarships program. There are nine scholarships of $2,500 available to the children (including foster children) and grandchildren of BCGEU members or retirees.

The online application portal is now receiving applications for our National Union. 2022 Scholarships and can be found here: https://scholarships.nupge.ca. In addition, the web page contains the unique entry requirements for each scholarship. Please note the deadline for applications is July 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. EDT at which time the portal will close.

Entrants may apply to any or all scholarships that they are eligible for but only one award may be received. Due to the eligibility rules for the Young Worker Scholarships, applicants may apply in subsequent years, providing they have not previously won this scholarship, they are still in school, and are under the age of 31. All scholarships come with an award of $2,500 and there are a total of nine annual scholarships as follows:

Brian Fudge Memorial Scholarship

Scholarship for Black Students

Scholarship for Indigenous Students

Scholarship for LGBTQI2S Students

Scholarship for Students of Colour

Terry Fox Memorial Scholarship

Tommy Douglas Scholarship

Young Worker Scholarships (2 to be awarded)

Entrants must be:

the children or grandchildren, or the foster children or the foster grandchildren, of members or retirees of the National Union's component unions or its affiliates; and

planning to enter the 1st year of a Canadian public, post-secondary educational institution on a full-time basis in 2022.

All scholarships awarded will be based on the best 750- to 1,000-word essay. Essays will be marked based on content, relevance to the question and presentation.

For further information please phone 613-228-9800, or email [email protected].

Click here for information about the BCGEU scholarship program.





