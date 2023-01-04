Members can expect to begin receiving pay raises towards the end of next month.



Timing and delivery of the new pay rates is entirely in the hands of the employer, but with agreement now achieved on the formulation of wage schedules, the employer is expected to begin making the necessary payroll changes. This is expected to take about six weeks, in line with the implementation seen in comparable contract negotiations.



Pay increases negotiated as part of the 2022-2025 Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association collective agreement, ratified by members December 21, 2022, will also deliver retroactive payments going back to the first pay period after April 1, 2022. Again, in line with the implementation seen in comparable contract negotiations, retroactive payments can be expected to take about a further 3 weeks after members see the new higher rates on their pay statements.



Members can expect to see general wage increases of on average 3.83 per cent in the first year of the new contract, ending March 31, 2023. In the second and third years, pay increases will be at least 5.5 per cent and 2 per cent, plus any Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increases triggered should inflation remain high. Over the three year agreement, all members will see pay increase a minimum of about 12 per cent to 14 per cent, plus increases that may result from the comprehensive review of job classifications in 2023 and 2024.



In solidarity,

Your Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association





UWU/MoveUP