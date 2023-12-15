Applications for the 2024 BCGEU Scholarship program are now being accepted.



Our annual scholarship program of up to $85,000 offers awards of $2,000 for full-time students and $1,000 for part-time students. Scholarships are funded by the dues of our members.

Apply online here





Eligibility

To be eligible for a BCGEU scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements:

a. Be a BCGEU member in good standing, immediate relative of current, retired or deceased BCGEU member and staff. Eligible relatives include spouses, parents, children or grandchildren (including foster, adopted, stepchildren and stepgrandchildren).

b. Applicants must be a student or prospective student post-secondary or higher learning students, enrolled, register or planning to attend an eligible educational institution in the year the scholarship is to be awarded. Full-time and part-time students are eligible.

c. Eligible educational institutions must be designated by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

d. Applicants must complete the application by the established due date, as advertised in promotional materials and on our website. No late applications will be considered.

e. Applicants are limited to one application per year. Previous scholarship recipients are not eligible to apply.



Scholarships for Indigenous students

Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements and are Indigenous may apply for our Indigenous scholarship fund which offers awards of $2,000 for full-time students and $1,000 for part-time students.

Proof of Indigenous ancestry is required. For the purpose of this scholarship, an Indigenous person (the legal term is Aboriginal person) in Canada, as recognized in the Constitution Act, 1982, is a person who identifies as First Nations (Status/Non-Status), Métis, or Inuit.

Winners have two options to confirm Indigenous identity – legal documentation or a self-declaration signed by two guarantors connected to that community who are not related to the winner. For more details on acceptable documents please contact [email protected].

Application Process

In addition to personal information and details of your education plan the application process consists of two parts, a personal statement and an essay, video, song or infographic in response to questions selected annually by the Provincial Executive. Applicants may select which question to answer.

The questions for 2024 are:

The Supreme Court of Canada has recognized the right to strike as an "indispensable component" of collective bargaining. Why is this important? The current state of the world poses many challenges. How do you remain hopeful? How can a democratic labour movement bring forth change? Why is accessible, well-funded childcare important?

We encourage original research and the incorporation of personal experiences. Applicants should consider interviewing labour activists and BCGEU members as part of their research.

Submissions will be assessed on the following criteria:

a. Did the applicant answer the questions?

b. Did the answer seem original, creative and/or include research or an interview?

c. Did the answer show evidence of understanding the importance of the labour movement in Canada?

Applications are expected to be original work created by the applicants. Submissions suspected of plagiarism or written by artificial intelligence will be disqualified from consideration.

Deadline

The scholarship submission period is from December 15th 2023 – February 15th 2024 at midnight.

Additional Opportunities

You may also be eligible for one of these five scholarships worth $2,500 awarded by our national union, NUPGE:

Brian Fudge Memorial Scholarship

Scholarship for Indigenous Students

Scholarship for Students of Colour

Terry Fox Memorial Scholarship

Tommy Douglas Memorial Scholarship

For more information on these scholarships, including eligibility criteria and the deadline for submissions visit www.nupge.ca





UWU/MoveUP