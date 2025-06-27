Your bargaining committee met with the employer on June 25 and 26 to continue negotiations for a renewed collective agreement for B.C.'s biggest public sector bargaining association covering more than 58,000 health care workers. This marks the 11th week of bargaining.



In week 11, both sides delivered responses on several key contract items including provisions related to vacations, rotation improvements and scheduling. In addition, the FBA also proposed further increases to full-time staffing levels in the Facilities subsector to reduce workplace injury, staff turnover, members working sick and excessive overtime.



Outside of negotiations, the FBA committee is beginning preparations for drafting its response to the employer's initial wage offer of up to 3.5 per cent over two years. The HEABC's wage proposal is not acceptable, so your bargaining committee is developing a counter-proposal to guard against future economic instability, while continuing to advance wage comparability to ensure equal pay for equal work.



Now that we have the employer's first wage offer, your bargaining committee will continue deliberations and discussion on our counter-proposal for a fair wage increase. The best way to strengthen health care services across B.C. is to keep pushing at the bargaining table for better wages and working conditions. We expect to table the FBA wage response in July.

Bargaining is set to resume on July 9.



Please check that we have your personal email address here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. Please forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU FBA Bargaining Committee



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403, bargaining chairperson

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations





