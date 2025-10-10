2026 CLC Winter School registration is now open for applications!

Every year, union members from across British Columbia gather at the Canadian Labour Congress's Winter School to build a stronger labour movement through a number of engaging workshops and courses. All BCGEU members interested in learning more about the labour movement and our union can apply to attend!

The 2026 Winter School will take place over five weeks from January 11 to February 13, 2026. Each week will run Sunday to Friday.

You can find a copy of the catalogue here: 2026 CLC Pacific Region Winter School brochure.

BCGEU Application link: 2026 Winter School Interest Form

All submissions must be received by October 31st, 2025. All applications will be forwarded to your Component for review, and you will be contacted should you be selected to attend.

As in previous years, on-site child care is available from a qualified early childhood educator. However, childcare spots are limited this year and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Selected attendees will be required to complete forms as part of their request, and spots are not guaranteed.

Please note: filling out this form does not mean you are registered to attend Winter School. Successful applicants will be contacted by our conventions department to finalize their attendance.

All attendees will be provided a paid leave of absence from work and have travel costs covered as per BCGEU financial policy.

If you have any questions, please contact events department at [email protected].

