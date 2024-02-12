Nominations are still open for two (2) shop stewards in Local 301 at Clements Centre Society. Your current Stewards are Sheila Coogan, Krista Philips and Des Callanan. The nominations are to fill a vacancy left by Jackie Jones.





The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:



Monday, March 4, 2024, by 5 p.m.



Nomination forms may be submitted by fax to Attn: Kathleen Mann at 250-384-8060 or by emailed to [email protected]



BCGEU stewards are the backbone of our union. They are elected workplace leaders, and anyone at your worksite that is a member of the union in good standing is eligible to be elected as a steward.



What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.



What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.



Is there training for new stewards?