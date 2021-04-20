Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 20, 2021

   COMPONENT:        Community Social Services
            LOCAL:       303 Steward Networking Meeting
             DATE:        Monday, May 3, 2021
              TIME:       6:00 pm – 7:00 pm VIA ZOOM
                                              

AGENDA

This is an opportunity for Local 303 Stewards to meet, via Zoom, with Local 303 Executive members and Staff Representative to discuss and problem-solve workplace issues.

The meeting will commence at 6:00 pm sharp and end promptly at 7:00 pm.

Please RSVP so that we may provide the zoom coordinates to you.
RSVP online at: 

http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_303_steward_networking_meeting_uovcowondeqomaz2cpc9kg

 
In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan
Local 303 Chairperson
Vice-President, Community Social Services

