Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified!!



Bargaining unit members have voted in favour of ratification.



Thank you for your commitment and solidarity over the last 21 months. It was your support that drove your bargaining committee to success.



The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the ratification document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.



We will also be reaching out to the employer in respect to your retroactive pay, and the timeline there.



In solidarity



Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair

Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP