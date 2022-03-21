Click here to find info on COVID-19

304 members at Salvation Army - Centre of Hope - Call for nominations for Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 24, 2022

Nominations for three bargaining committee members are now open.

A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on March 29, 2022 and can be dropped off at the Fraser Valley BCGEU area office, faxed to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.667.1103 or emailed to [email protected], attention Heather Turner or Rhonda Karaboitis.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Elections, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.

In solidarity,

Heather Turner
Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of bargaining questionnaire here



