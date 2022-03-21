Nominations for three bargaining committee members are now open.

A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on March 29, 2022 and can be dropped off at the Fraser Valley BCGEU area office, faxed to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.667.1103 or emailed to [email protected], attention Heather Turner or Rhonda Karaboitis.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Elections, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.

In solidarity,

Heather Turner

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of bargaining questionnaire here





