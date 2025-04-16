Call for Nominations for 2 Stewards
2 Joint Labour Management (“JLM”) Committee Members
2 Occupational Health and Safety (“OHS”) Representatives
Nominations are now open for 2 Stewards at your worksite, 2 Joint Labour Management ("JLM") Committee members, and 2 Occupational Health and Safety ("OHS") representatives.
This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.
If you want to nominate a co-worker or yourself to be a steward, please complete the nomination form here: steward nomination form. If you are interested in becoming a member on the Joint Labour Management Committee or want to know more about it, please email Jennifer Arnold at [email protected]. If you are interested in becoming an Occupational Health and Safety representative, please contact Mahen Ramdharry at [email protected]. The Union provides steward, JLM training, and OHS training. You will be supported in your new role!
Steward nominations close at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 16, 2025
In solidarity,
Jennifer Arnold, BCGEU Staff Representative
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 VP
Download PDF of bulletin here
Download PDF of steward nomination form here
