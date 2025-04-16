Call for Nominations for 2 Stewards

2 Joint Labour Management (“JLM”) Committee Members

2 Occupational Health and Safety (“OHS”) Representatives

Nominations are now open for 2 Stewards at your worksite, 2 Joint Labour Management ("JLM") Committee members, and 2 Occupational Health and Safety ("OHS") representatives.

This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.

If you want to nominate a co-worker or yourself to be a steward, please complete the nomination form here: steward nomination form. If you are interested in becoming a member on the Joint Labour Management Committee or want to know more about it, please email Jennifer Arnold at [email protected]. If you are interested in becoming an Occupational Health and Safety representative, please contact Mahen Ramdharry at [email protected]. The Union provides steward, JLM training, and OHS training. You will be supported in your new role!

Steward nominations close at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 16, 2025

In solidarity,

Jennifer Arnold, BCGEU Staff Representative

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 VP



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of steward nomination form here





