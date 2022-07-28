Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, the tentative agreement between the BCGEU and All BCGEU members employed at Halcyon Assisted Living Society (Moberly Park Manor) was unanimously ratified by the membership.



We would like to thank you for your support through this round of bargaining. As well, we would like to thank you for taking the time to cast your ballot.



If you should have any questions, please contact your shop steward or a member of the Bargaining Committee.



In solidarity



Wanda Jarvis, Bargaining Committee Chair

Susan Kincaid, Bargaining Committee Member

Dwayne Ardell, Staff Representative





