Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
501 GLS 229, 231, 150, 161 082 178 and Uptown Cannabis - Worksite Visit/Meet with BCGEU Representatives, December 5, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 23, 2023
Please join members of your Local 501 Executive, who will be hosting Member-to-Member worksite visits at the locations listed below.
Come and say hello and ask questions or help yourself to a Union trinket. This is not a Union meeting; this is an opportunity for the Union to hear from you about issues you believe the Union should be involved in or aware of, either at work or in your community. We believe it is vital to keep connected with our Union members and these worksite visits are important to us so that we speak with you. Please share with us what is working for you and what you need from your Union. We hope that you can stop by and speak with us, even for a short time.
In solidarity,
Shannon Dudley, Chairperson, Local 501 Sheila Knight, Staff Representative
