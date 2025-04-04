The Local 1203 Election closed on April 3, 2025. Thank you to all the candidates who submitted their nominations.

We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1203 Executive – congratulations!

The position below remains vacant and is still open for nominations

· Member-at-Large - Equity Worker

· Member at Large – Indigenous Worker

Please note, for the position of Member at Large – Young Worker, the nomination was withdrawn by the other candidate, resulting in an acclamation.

As per Policy D-8, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

Please join me in welcoming our new Local 1203 Executive!

In solidarity,

Romeena Sidhu

Staff Representative



Download FYI - Local 1203 Local Executive Election Results - April 4 2025.pdf



