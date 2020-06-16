 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. 707 Local Executive – By election - BCGEU

Published on June 16, 2020

Please be advised nominations are open for the following vacant positions on the local 707 executive:

  • Recording secretary
  • Member at large (2 positions)

Information on the roles and responsibilities of these positions is attached.

Please email the nomination forms to Area07@bcgeu.ca. The deadline for nominations is: July 17, 2020 at 5 p.m. 


If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received by Area07@bcgeu.ca within one business day of the close of nominations.


In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby
Component 7 Vice-President 

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download roles and responsibilities here 



