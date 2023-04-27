ELECTION OF KISPIOX COMMUNITY SCHOOL BARGAINING COMMITTEE – NOMINATIONS WILL BE RE-OPENED

Dam k xw,



To address concerns that the Employer was changing terms and conditions of employment contrary to the law as well as its apparent retaliation for exercising your legal right to join a Union, also contrary to the law, we had hoped to quickly form the bargaining committee to begin preparations for bargaining your first collective agreement. In hindsight, opening nominations for a school bargaining committee during the summer although well intended, was perhaps premature as the response was less than fulsome. However, that provided an opportunity for a re-start. It is that re-start that is the focus of this update.



To begin the process, Kwiiahwas and Deki met with members last week to discuss how best to move forward. The turn-out was good and it is my understanding that the conversations were fruitful. Thank you to each of you who took the time to attend those meetings during the latter days of your summer vacations and for your thoughtful and considered input. We will increasingly be seeking your input starting with the election of your bargaining committee. I am very pleased to advise that with the agreement of your component Vice‑President, Joanna Lord, nominations to the bargaining committee will re-open later this month.

NOMINATIONS will open WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. and close WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has three member positions. If there are more nominees then positions, voting will occur. The chair will be chosen from amongst the bargaining committee members. We encourage anyone who is interested in negotiating the first collective agreement to seek a nomination for the bargaining committee.



The following information may assist you in deciding if you want to seek a nomination to the bargaining committee.



Duties of Committee Members and Chair



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee, and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In Solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Rep



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP