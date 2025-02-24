Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 803.
The BCGEU will be holding elections for the Local 803 Executive positions below starting at 9 AM on February 26, 2025, and closing at 5 PM on March 28, 2025. Please click the biography links to view Candidate statements.
(Names are listed in randomized order):
Chairperson:
Florentina Kelly Biography
Malcolm Colcleugh Biography
Wei-Chin (Jean) Ke
First Vice Chairperson:
Sigourney Galang
Florinda Maguire Biography
Shila Taheri Biography
Second Vice Chairperson:
Zoe Tan
Edgar Ondati Biography
Jeremy Williams Biography
Recording Secretary:
Nadia Huebner Biography
Donna Jones Biography
Member at Large – Young Worker:
Najiah Mofti Biography
Rayann Robertson Biography
Member at Large (Six positions):
Neethi Nalli
Prilita Bariuan Biography
Nicole Aseron
George Kostaras
Remedios Andres Biography
Jocelyn Datuin Biography
Soheila Badrloo Biography
Edgar Ondati Biography
Yvonne Trasadas
Rayann Robertson Biography
Marcia Laconsay Biography
Seyran Enveri Biography
Joshua Flett
Chris Ragsac
Jolene Crowley Biography
Kahlied Salem Biography
Myrna Regan Biography
Cynthia Mantiquilla Biography
Agnes Uguil Biography
The following positions are in abeyance pending election outcomes.
Member at Large - Equity Worker:
Jeremy Williams
Member at Large - Indigenous Worker:
Rayann Robertson
Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote:
On February 26, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.
If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.
If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot, please email the area office at [email protected] immediately, but no later than 5PM on March 24, 2025 to provide enough time to troubleshoot.
E-Voting ends on March 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 803 members of the newly elected Local 803 Executive.
Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604-215-1499.
In solidarity,
Guneet Anand (she/her)
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
