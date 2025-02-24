Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 803.



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the Local 803 Executive positions below starting at 9 AM on February 26, 2025, and closing at 5 PM on March 28, 2025. Please click the biography links to view Candidate statements.



(Names are listed in randomized order):

Chairperson:

Florentina Kelly Biography

Malcolm Colcleugh Biography

Wei-Chin (Jean) Ke



First Vice Chairperson:

Sigourney Galang

Florinda Maguire Biography

Shila Taheri Biography



Second Vice Chairperson:

Zoe Tan

Edgar Ondati Biography

Jeremy Williams Biography



Recording Secretary:

Nadia Huebner Biography

Donna Jones Biography



Member at Large – Young Worker:

Najiah Mofti Biography

Rayann Robertson Biography



Member at Large (Six positions):

Neethi Nalli

Prilita Bariuan Biography

Nicole Aseron

George Kostaras

Remedios Andres Biography

Jocelyn Datuin Biography

Soheila Badrloo Biography

Edgar Ondati Biography

Yvonne Trasadas

Rayann Robertson Biography

Marcia Laconsay Biography

Seyran Enveri Biography

Joshua Flett

Chris Ragsac

Jolene Crowley Biography

Kahlied Salem Biography

Myrna Regan Biography

Cynthia Mantiquilla Biography

Agnes Uguil Biography

The following positions are in abeyance pending election outcomes.

Member at Large - Equity Worker:

Jeremy Williams



Member at Large - Indigenous Worker:

Rayann Robertson



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :



On February 26, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.



If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.



If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot, please email the area office at [email protected] immediately, but no later than 5PM on March 24, 2025 to provide enough time to troubleshoot.



E-Voting ends on March 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 803 members of the newly elected Local 803 Executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604-215-1499.



In solidarity,



Guneet Anand (she/her)

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP