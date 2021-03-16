Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 16, 2021

Please be advised following have been acclaimed as your worksite Stewards;

  • Stephanie Boulding
  • Chirag Chopra
  • Naveed Khan

Thank you to all those that participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Stewards.

 

In solidarity

Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

