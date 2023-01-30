Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. 804 members at Newton Public Health & Surrey North Delta Primary Care - Seeking Members Interested in Health & Safety

Published on March 06, 2023

Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?


Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.

If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Shelley Einarson via email at [email protected] by 5:00 pm, on Monday, March 20, 2023.
 
