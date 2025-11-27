92.3% YES: Community health workers stand united for a better collective agreement

Dear BCGEU,

The results are in: 92.3% of members who cast a ballot in the CBA strike vote said YES to authorize strike action, if necessary, to achieve meaningful improvements to our collective agreement.

This is more than a vote – it's a powerful statement. Your strong mandate sends a clear message to our employer: we are united, serious, and ready to secure the respect and fairness we deserve. In the coming weeks, we will schedule new bargaining dates and bring this strike mandate to the table to demand a fair agreement on par with other HEABC health care workers.

This strike vote also marks several milestones: the largest turnout the CBA bargaining unit has ever seen, the unification of supportive housing workers under a single collective agreement, and the strongest voice we've had in bargaining in 30 years.

Supportive housing gains a voice at the table

This summer, 39 supportive housing agencies – including shelters and women's transition housing – moved out of community social services and into the health sector. As a result, the CBA welcomed over 2,000 BCGEU members, bringing these workers together with their peers at RainCity Housing and Lookout Housing and Health Society.

We've always said, "our power is in our numbers and our diversity." A larger base of supportive housing members brings both: these workers spoke up in our strike vote, amplifying the call for respect and a fair agreement, and now they're gaining a voice at our bargaining table. Following a decision by the BCGEU, activist and Local 301 chair Kate Banky has joined our negotiations team to represent co-workers in supportive housing and ensure we move forward in bargaining together.

Thank you to everyone who voted and stood together. With this historic strike mandate, our collective voice has never been stronger, and we are committed to securing a fair agreement for all community health workers.



In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Treasurer of Component 8, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative





