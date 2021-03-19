Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 19, 2021

We are pleased to advise a number of members have stepped forward to be stewards. You can reach out to any of the stewards below if you have a question or need support.
 
The BC NDP Constituency Assistant Stewards are:

Name

Area

Email

Andrea McDonald

North Island

[email protected]

Angelika Brunner

West Kootenay

[email protected]

Candy Ashdown

Fraser Valley

[email protected]

David Gulliver

Lower Mainland

[email protected]

Deanna Fasciani

Fraser Valley

[email protected]

Emily White

Okanagan

[email protected]

Gurpreet Sangha

Fraser Valley

[email protected]

Jason Blackman

Lower Mainland

[email protected]

Jiachi (Jackie) Tsaur

Lower Mainland

[email protected]

Joshua McLeod

North Coast

[email protected]

Mackenzie McCorkindale

Lower Mainland

[email protected]

Michelle Livaja

Lower Mainland

[email protected]

Nadja Komnenic

Lower Mainland

[email protected]

Noah Mitchell

South Island

[email protected]

Robert Hill

North Island

[email protected]

Simon Bushell

Tri-Cities

[email protected]

 
We look forward to working with you and supporting our Members.
 
In Solidarity,

Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Unit Chair
Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice-President
Andrea Mears, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here


