We are pleased to advise a number of members have stepped forward to be stewards. You can reach out to any of the stewards below if you have a question or need support.
The BC NDP Constituency Assistant Stewards are:
|
Name
|
Area
|
|
Andrea McDonald
|
North Island
|
Angelika Brunner
|
West Kootenay
|
Candy Ashdown
|
Fraser Valley
|
David Gulliver
|
Lower Mainland
|
Deanna Fasciani
|
Fraser Valley
|
Emily White
|
Okanagan
|
Gurpreet Sangha
|
Fraser Valley
|
|
Lower Mainland
|
Jiachi (Jackie) Tsaur
|
Lower Mainland
|
Joshua McLeod
|
North Coast
|
Mackenzie McCorkindale
|
Lower Mainland
|
Michelle Livaja
|
Lower Mainland
|
Nadja Komnenic
|
Lower Mainland
|
Noah Mitchell
|
South Island
|
Robert Hill
|
North Island
|
Simon Bushell
|
Tri-Cities
We look forward to working with you and supporting our Members.
In Solidarity,
Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Unit Chair
Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice-President
Andrea Mears, Staff Representative
