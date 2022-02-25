This is a reminder that electronic voting for 1st Vice Chairperson closes on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 5:00pm. But why is it important to vote in Union elections? Let us break it down for you……..

Whoever wins represents you – yes, you! Your union executive helps direct the Union, and helps ensure the voice of members (that's YOU!) gets heard!

Vote now!

If you have not yet voted, please check your email as soon as possible for your voting credentials. The voting email will come from "[email protected]" with the subject line: "BCGEU Credential delivery". This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you did not receive the credentials email, you must email [email protected] to provide your current email address, and request a ballot prior to the end of the voting period.

Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them. (Names are listed in randomized order):

1st Vice Chairperson:

Colette Fauchon

Adam Kral



Please click on the following link to view the candidate statements: https://www.bcgeu.ca/local_2003_election_2022

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 2003 executive.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604‑215-1499.

In solidarity,

Lisa Langevin

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





