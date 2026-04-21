Attention North Island Members: Sector Council Nominations are Open April 21-May 4

Dear Members,

Nominations for delegates to your new Supportive Housing Sector Council are officially open! Below are the total number of delegates each Area (or geographic region) will elect to represent them on the sector council:

Victoria – 01 1 North Island - 02 (Your Area) 1 Lower Mainland - 03 2 Fraser Valley - 04 2 Cariboo, Okanogan, Prince George, Northwest – 06, 07, 11, 12 (merged) 1

*To review how these numbers were determined, please refer to BCGEU policy D-20.

You are receiving this email because you are employed by at least one of these employers and work in Area 2 (The North Island), providing supportive housing, shelter, outreach, and/or women's transition housing services to your community.

✊You and your supportive housing peers in the North Island have one delegate seat on the sector council. Think of whom you'd like to see representing you and advocating for your sector's interests. If more than one member is nominated, an election will be held, and you will be able to cast your vote for one of the candidates.

📧You have until May 4 @ 4 p.m. to send your nomination(s) form(s) to [email protected], to the attention of Kadidja Youssouf. If you're nominating more than one coworker, please fill out one form per nominee.

Fill out Form

💡Please note that any of your Area 2 coworkers who are part of the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) or the Nurses Bargaining Association (NBA) are NOT eligible for nomination.

👉Download and print a Sector Council Nomination Poster for your union board today:

Nomination Poster PDF

What Nominees Should Expect

If you are nominated to run as a delegate to the supportive housing sector council, you and your nominator will receive a confirmation email from [email protected]. Nominees must then submit ONE "8 ½x11" information sheet (aka your bio) as a word doc by May 5 at 4 p.m. Please send your information sheet/bio to [email protected].

If an election is held after the nomination period closes, your information sheet/bio will appear on the election ballot.

Elections Explained

The election period for the Supportive Housing Sector Council will be May 6 – May 20. If, after the election period, there are no delegates from:

A transition house, then a province-wide election shall occur for the members in that component to elect one additional member

A non-sectoral bargaining unit, then a province-wide election shall occur for the members in those bargaining units to elect one additional member

One of the components with a supportive housing bargaining unit ( i.e. Component 3, 4, or 8) after all other elections above, then a provincial wide election shall occur for the members in that component to elect one additional member.

Sector Councils Explained

Sector councils are made up of members from a common community of interest. They establish political representation for their coworkers within the union based on their mutual interests and, in some cases, bargain together as part of a sectoral agreement.

As you know, your jobs are highly specialized. Working at the intersection of B.C.'s most dire emergencies from the housing crisis to overdoses, mental health crises, and more, you have a unique shared experience. To build a more humane supportive housing system that can tackle these challenges, you need collective power.

A sector council is one way to grow that power. It will give you a stronger, more cohesive voice in the BCGEU. Functionally, this democratic infrastructure will help you advance more meaningful changes in your workplaces and communities, build cross-worksite solidarity, and create opportunities for education and campaigns tailored to your sector.

The Sector Council will meet four times, annually:

2 remote meetings consisting of 1 day each. 2 in person meetings consisting of 2 days each.

We look forward to sharing more information with you as we work to build a strong, united supportive housing sector that has the platforms and democratic infrastructure within our union to advance meaningful changes in your workplaces.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP