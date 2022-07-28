The Union and the Employer met on October 12 & 13, 2022 and have both presented their monetary proposals.



There are some significant differences between the Union's proposals and the Employer's proposals.



Your committee will be working hard to prepare for the next round of bargaining.



The parties will meet again on December 13, 14 & 15, 2022.



We will provide an update again at that time.





In solidarity



Bargaining Committee

Shannon Smith

Michelle Baraquel

Kayla Bilodeau



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP