The Union and the Employer met on October 12 & 13, 2022 and have both presented their monetary proposals.
There are some significant differences between the Union's proposals and the Employer's proposals.
Your committee will be working hard to prepare for the next round of bargaining.
The parties will meet again on December 13, 14 & 15, 2022.
We will provide an update again at that time.
In solidarity
Bargaining Committee
Shannon Smith
Michelle Baraquel
Kayla Bilodeau
Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.