BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

April 20, 2022



POSITION: SENIOR DEPARTMENTAL CLERK – ADVOCACY (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 6 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

A Senior Departmental Clerk is required for the Advocacy Department. Term of assignment is up to 5 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES:

Will include: Overseeing the work of the support staff in the Advocacy Department; assigning non-routine work; monitoring and reporting performance problems; monitoring training/orientation of new employees; processing a variety of documents including forms, correspondence and reports from longhand, draft, or dictaphone; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; maintaining files; answering general enquiries; receiving and distributing mail.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; database and arbitration preparation experience an asset.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



UWU/MoveUP