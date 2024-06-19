Interim nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local 301 Executive:

One (1) Member-at-Large Equity

One (1) Young Worker

The term of your Local Executive is normally three years and the next election is scheduled for 2025. However, we currently have two vacancies due to the resignations of Natalie Baker (Young Worker) and Kaitlin Zeemel (Equity Worker). We would like to thank them for their service.





The deadline for submission of nominations (forms attached) is: June 25, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Nomination forms may be submitted by fax to Attn: Kathleen Mann at 250-384-8060 or by email to [email protected]



If there are more than two nominations an election is required and all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



What is the role of the Local Executive?



The purpose of the local is to unite all BCGEU members working in community-based social services on the South Island in a united, democratic workers' organization capable of acting collectively to advance our interests.



The goals are to:



• promote union activism and education amongst our members;

• recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety

representatives;

• represent the interests and wishes of our members to the component executive;

• liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and

organizations to advance the interests of our members;

• be strong advocates for a holistic and publicly funded system of community-based social

services and social care in British Columbia and Canada;

• support members through good and welfare and other means;

• promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.



For more information you can find our Local 301 bylaws here.



What are the duties of a Member-at-Large Equity on the Local?



Member-at-Large Equity represents the interests of equity workers on the local executive; liaises with equity workers who are members of the local and encourages participation in the BCGEU equity network; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local.



Who can be a Member-at-Large Equity?



Any union member in the local who identifies as one of the following Equity groups:

Indigenous;

workers with a disability;

workers of colour; or

2SLGBTQ

What are the duties of a Young Worker representative on the Local?



Young Worker representative represents the interests of young workers on the local executive; liaises with young workers who are members of the local; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local executive.



Who can be a Young Worker representative?



Any union member in the local who is 29 years of age or under until the close of nominations.



How do I become a Member-at-Large Equity or Young Worker?



Another union member from your workplace or other workplaces in the local must nominate you using the Nomination Form attached.



If you have any questions, please contact your current Local 301 Executive. You can find their names and contact information here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/local-301



In solidarity,



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Mann, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Member-at-Large Equity Nomination Form here

Download Young Worker Nomination Form here