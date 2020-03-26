COVID-19 Update: Home support health and safety – Mar 26



The past few days have been challenging for us all, and we have heard from you that the COVID-19 outbreak is causing significant fear and anxiety. We want to start by acknowledging the important work you do to ensure your clients are safe and healthy. You are on the frontlines of this crisis, and it is critical that your health and safety is protected too.



We are in close communication with the health authorities to share your concerns and ensure that you have the information and equipment you need to work safely. Here are some key reminders and additional information for you:



When caring for your clients, always follow the safe work procedures your employer has provided you. If you have any questions or concerns, stop and tell your supervisor immediately.



Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as required. If your client or family members are suspected or have tested positive for COVID-19, and are being isolated in their home, a higher level of caution and an up-to-date assessment of the risk to your health and safety is required. Patients that are suspected or positive for COVID should be managed with contact and droplet precautions, which includes putting on a gown, surgical/procedure mask, eye protection and gloves. Here is a more detailed explanation of the PPE requirements.



Your employer must provide you with the PPE that you need, and training on how to use it.



If you are not clear about the safe procedure for caring for your client and/or you do not have the PPE you need, stop and tell your supervisor immediately.



Encourage and support clients to practice hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene as much as possible. Regular handwashing and respiratory hygiene should be encouraged for all patients, and especially for patients who have signs and symptoms of an acute respiratory infection. Respiratory hygiene includes:

Using tissues to cover the mouth and nose during coughing or sneezing, with prompt disposal into a waste receptacle;

Covering the mouth and nose during coughing or sneezing against a sleeve/shoulder if a tissue is not available; and

Wearing a mask when coughing or sneezing.