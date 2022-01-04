Your health and safety at work is paramount and the situation with COVID-19 is changing daily. Below is an update about safety measures being taken at your worksite with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB).



COVID-19 safety plans

On January 7, the PHO announced that worksites must reinstitute their COVID-19 safety plan. The plan must be posted and accessible to all workers and be reviewed by your OHS committee in the context of new risks presented by the Omicron Variant. All workers have the right to participate in this process, so please notify your OHS rep if you have questions, concerns or suggestions to reduce the risk of transmission.



Additional safety measures

Despite the above order, the PHO has not changed their guidance on mask usage. Yet scientific evidence suggests that the Omicron variant is airborne. Advocacy groups are increasingly calling for widespread K/N95 mask usage to help slow transmission.



Through our collective effort to raise OHS concerns with the BCLDB, I’m pleased to report that the employer chose to prioritize worker safety and will be implementing the following measures:

Supplying all staff at the BCLDB stores and distribution centres with KN95 masks. (We expect you to receive these by next week.)

Reinstating occupancy limits in all of the stores together with the appropriate signage.

Reapplying physical decals in the stores as a reminder to physically distance.

Reminders

If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 do not attend work. Call 811 and follow the direction of public health.



Finally, remember that you have the right to refuse unsafe work. Please follow this process to do so. If you have concerns regarding your health and work, please contact your OHS rep, steward or local elected officer. For OHS assistance, contact



For more measures your worksite can take to reduce COVID-19 transmission, read here.



I will continue to update you as I have more information.

