Our union is pleased to advise members covered by the HSPBA collective agreement that the application process for reimbursement of professional fees for 2024-an item negotiated in the most recent round of HSPBA bargaining-will open on Monday July 15, 2024 at 9:00 a.m .



Many health sciences professionals pay out of pocket for fees required by regulatory bodies or for voluntary membership dues to professional associations that help them to enhance their ability to maintain current and best practices in the workplace. To assist with these costs, you may request reimbursement for fees related to one professional body of your choice for the current year, 2024.



A bulletin with full details on how to apply for reimbursement will be sent on July 15, 2024. This information will also be listed on our website alongside the submission form at www.bcgeu.ca/learning



Only applications made through the online portal will be accepted. All documents will need to be submitted to complete the application process. Please understand that we expect to receive a very large volume of applications (several thousand at once) and that reimbursements will take several weeks to process.



We thank you in advance for your patience.



In Solidarity,



BCGEU Learning & OHS



