Join Child Care Now in a National Day of Action for Early Learning & Child Care!



Save the date! September 14th is the National Day of Action for Early Learning and Child Care. With the federal election just days away, it is a critical time to highlight the importance of implementing a universal, quality and affordable child care system for families across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it abundantly clear that child care is vital not just for families and communities, but also for the economy.



Child Care Now is one of our federal child care allies that will be hosting a bilingual online forum on Tuesday, September 14th 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. PST.



Attendees will hear from four speakers who will discuss what is at stake in the upcoming federal election and beyond for early learning and child care. Learn more about the event here and register today.



Pledge your support for affordable, quality child care for all



Sign Child Care Now's petition to show your support for a universal, Canada-wide system of early learning and child.









UWU/MoveUP