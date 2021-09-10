Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Published on September 10, 2021
Join Child Care Now in a National Day of Action for Early Learning & Child Care!
Save the date! September 14th is the National Day of Action for Early Learning and Child Care. With the federal election just days away, it is a critical time to highlight the importance of implementing a universal, quality and affordable child care system for families across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it abundantly clear that child care is vital not just for families and communities, but also for the economy.
Child Care Now is one of our federal child care allies that will be hosting a bilingual online forum on Tuesday, September 14th 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. PST.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.