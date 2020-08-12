Join our equity networks!



Your union is committed to building diversity and inclusion and speaking out for equity and social justice for all workers. Key to achieving this goal is creating the opportunities for members to feel heard, represented and able to contribute to their union, their workplace and their community.



Over the last 18 months, your BCGEU Equity and Human Rights committee held a series of four equity roundtables for workers with disabilities, workers of colour, Indigenous workers and 2SLGBTQI+ workers. At these roundtables, members discussed how we as a union can promote equal access and participation for all members and sent a series of recommendations to your union's provincial executive.



A key part of delivering on our commitment is input and participation from members. Members who identify as a part of an equity group are invited to join our networks to keep up-to-date on progress that your union is making and to provide input along the way.



If you identify as a:

Worker with a disability

Worker of colour

Indigenous worker

2SLGBTQI+ worker

Click here to sign up to join your respective equity network.

Pride and Indigenous masks

As many of our community celebrations have moved online this year, the BCGEU's Equity and Human Rights Committee commissioned a series of masks commemorating Pride and National Aboriginal Day so that members can celebrate their pride and Indigenous heritage while protecting their communities.



Members who sign up to the Indigenous workers and 2SLGBTQI+ workers networks will be sent one of these masks.







Masks will be sent out starting two weeks after signup has opened. As a limited number of masks were produced, if more members sign up than there are masks, names will be randomly drawn to receive a mask.



Not a member of those equity groups and haven't received your BCGEU branded mask? Click here to order yours - FREE for members





