We are pleased to announce the following members have been acclaimed to their positions:
Chairperson
- Charmaine Fines
1st Vice Chairperson
- Joe Sippel
2nd Vice Chairperson
- Michelle Whyte
Recording Secretary
- Carolyn Fiddick
Member at Large (Equity and Diversity)
- Marietta Bippes
Member at Large (Yong Worker)
- Megan Lawrence
Member at Large
- Ryan Rauh
Member at Large
- Vacant
Member at Large
- Vacant
If you are interested in getting more involved in the union, whether as a steward or in any one of the above vacancies, please contact the local area office at 250-824-0825 or [email protected].
In solidarity
Sean Antrim
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.