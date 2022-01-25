Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 09, 2022

We are pleased to announce the following members have been acclaimed to their positions:

  • Chairperson
    • Charmaine Fines
  • 1st Vice Chairperson
    • Joe Sippel
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
    • Michelle Whyte
  • Recording Secretary
    • Carolyn Fiddick
  • Member at Large (Equity and Diversity)
    • Marietta Bippes
  • Member at Large (Yong Worker)
    • Megan Lawrence
  • Member at Large
    • Ryan Rauh
  • Member at Large
    • Vacant
  • Member at Large
    • Vacant

If you are interested in getting more involved in the union, whether as a steward or in any one of the above vacancies, please contact the local area office at 250-824-0825 or [email protected].
 
In solidarity
 
Sean Antrim
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



