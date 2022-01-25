We are pleased to announce the following members have been acclaimed to their positions:

Chairperson Charmaine Fines

1 st Vice Chairperson Joe Sippel

2 nd Vice Chairperson Michelle Whyte

Recording Secretary Carolyn Fiddick

Member at Large (Equity and Diversity) Marietta Bippes

Member at Large (Yong Worker) Megan Lawrence

Member at Large Ryan Rauh

Member at Large Vacant

Member at Large Vacant



If you are interested in getting more involved in the union, whether as a steward or in any one of the above vacancies, please contact the local area office at 250-824-0825 or [email protected].



In solidarity



Sean Antrim

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP