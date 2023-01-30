Component 17 Executive and Reconciliation Committee invite our members to participate in an Indigenous-focused event to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21, 2023



National Indigenous Peoples Day recognizes the heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis.



As we open our minds toward taking steps to reconciliation, we as a collective need to change our way of thinking. We need to listen, hear, learn, and appreciate the differences of the indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing.



If you are a Component 17 member, we welcome you to express your thoughts in writing (maximum one page, single spaced) and/or in art or video.



Our question to you:



What does Truth and Reconciliation mean to you?



We ask that entries be submitted by June 16, 2023, to: [email protected] with your name, telephone number and address, along with the name of your worksite.



A panel consisting of the Reconciliation Committee of Component 17 Executive will select a winner of the writing contest.



The entry that is selected will be announced on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2023, and will receive a two-night stay at Kelly Guest House in Barkerville, BC. Historic Town and Park and a $100 gift certificate for the main season or the online store. (Total value over $900. barkerville.ca)









