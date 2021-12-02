Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 23, 2021

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive: 

  • Chairperson
  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member-at-Large
  • Member-at-Large
  • Member-at-Large
  • Member-at-Large

    •  
    The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
     
    The deadline for nominations is: January 20, 2022     
    Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:

    Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
    Date: January 20, 2022
    Area office: VIA ZOOM

    Join Zoom Meeting
    https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81205948766?pwd=dG91ODZ2KzRVTk51SGxWVDNOQlZNZz09
    Meeting ID: 812 0594 8766
    Passcode: 555493
    One tap mobile
    +15873281099,,81205948766# Canada
    +16132093054,,81205948766# Canada
     
     
    If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
     
    Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



    Download PDF of notice here
    Download PDF of nomination form here 
    Download PDF of local roles and responsibilities here



    UWU/MoveUP