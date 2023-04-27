Nominations For Local 404 Executive

Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:
- Treasurer
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, July 20th, 2023
Nominations submitted by fax, email or mail must be received by: 5:00 pm Thursday July 20th, 2023.
The BCGEU nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and must be received at the area office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 no later than 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 20th, 2023.
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 within one business day of the close of nominations (no later than 5:00 p.m. July 21st, 2022).
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
