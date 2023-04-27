Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Nominations For Local 404 Executive

Published on July 06, 2023

Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

 

  • Treasurer

 

 The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.


The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, July 20th, 2023

Nominations submitted by fax, email or mail must be received by: 5:00 pm Thursday July 20th, 2023.



The BCGEU nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and must be received at the area office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 no later than 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 20th, 2023.
 
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 within one business day of the close of nominations (no later than 5:00 p.m. July 21st, 2022).
 
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.
 
Download a PDF of this notice

Download a PDF of the nomination form



UWU/MoveUP