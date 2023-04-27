Okanagan College Support Staff - Tentative Agreement Reached

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a tentative agreement! The Union and the Employer bargained hard for three days and reached a settlement on Friday evening, June 2nd.



There are a number of improvements in this renewal agreement, and most importantly, the focus is on putting money in member's pockets. The wage increases fall under the PSEC mandate, retroactive to July 1, 2022, and including the GWI and COLA increase, effective July 1, 2023, at 6.75%.



Full details will be provided shortly and membership meetings, with your Bargaining Committee, will be scheduled to review the package and answer questions. Ratification voting will take place, online, following the meetings. Date and time to be announced soon.



Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.



It is vitally important that we have contact with members through personal email (not work email) to ensure members receive important information and a ratification ballot.



In solidarity,



Karolyn Green, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kevin McKenzie, Bargaining Committee Member

Gord Stefansson, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative

Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP