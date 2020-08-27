 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. PROCUREMENT OFFICER/SPECIALIST - BCGEU

PROCUREMENT OFFICER/SPECIALIST - BCGEU

Published on August 27, 2020

PROCUREMENT OFFICER/SPECIALIST
INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING
AUGUST 27, 2020

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) requires a highly motivated, results oriented individual to fill the position of procurement officer/specialist. Effective date to be determined. This position will report to the Coordinator of Facilities.

DUTIES:

The procurement officer/specialist is a new position within the BCGEU and will:

  • Review and develop policies and procedures for the BCGEU regarding procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods as required by the union;
  • Plan, schedule and coordinate major procurement activities;
  • Oversee the procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods required by the various departments of the BCGEU;
  • Coordinate negotiations and mediate contract disputes with suppliers;
  • Provide guidance and consultation to departments in relation to major purchases to establish project objectives, formulate procurement activities and determine specifications, service and delivery requirements;
  • Prepare, solicit and analyze quotations, tenders and requests for proposals;
  • Review and make recommendations about the execution of contracts and purchase orders;
  • Prepare normal form contracts and review existing and new contracts/requests for service;
  • Organize and facilitate evaluation committees for various requests for proposals projects;
  • Ensure that procurement activities are in compliance with BCGEU policies, procedures and Financial policies; 
  • Research and analyze statistics and trends to develop effective procurement strategies processes.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Completion of CSCMP or CPPB designation (or equivalent combination of skills and experience);
  • A minimum of 5 years of relevant buying experience in a progressive purchasing environment;
  • Public sector experience or equivalent private sector experience in the calling of bids or negotiations and protocols obtaining approvals to award contract;
  • An advanced understanding of Competitive Bidding Laws;
  • An understanding of legislation governing public purchasing;
  • Sound knowledge of advanced purchasing and business management concepts, including tendering, negotiations, contract administration and project management;
  • Strong organizational, analytical, problem solving, organizational, time management and verbal and written communication skills, with formal report writing ability and data analysis;
  • Familiarity with the labour movement and unions is a strong asset.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel may be required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland



UWU/MoveUP