PROCUREMENT OFFICER/SPECIALIST
INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING
AUGUST 27, 2020
The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) requires a highly motivated, results oriented individual to fill the position of procurement officer/specialist. Effective date to be determined. This position will report to the Coordinator of Facilities.
DUTIES:
The procurement officer/specialist is a new position within the BCGEU and will:
- Review and develop policies and procedures for the BCGEU regarding procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods as required by the union;
- Plan, schedule and coordinate major procurement activities;
- Oversee the procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods required by the various departments of the BCGEU;
- Coordinate negotiations and mediate contract disputes with suppliers;
- Provide guidance and consultation to departments in relation to major purchases to establish project objectives, formulate procurement activities and determine specifications, service and delivery requirements;
- Prepare, solicit and analyze quotations, tenders and requests for proposals;
- Review and make recommendations about the execution of contracts and purchase orders;
- Prepare normal form contracts and review existing and new contracts/requests for service;
- Organize and facilitate evaluation committees for various requests for proposals projects;
- Ensure that procurement activities are in compliance with BCGEU policies, procedures and Financial policies;
- Research and analyze statistics and trends to develop effective procurement strategies processes.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Completion of CSCMP or CPPB designation (or equivalent combination of skills and experience);
- A minimum of 5 years of relevant buying experience in a progressive purchasing environment;
- Public sector experience or equivalent private sector experience in the calling of bids or negotiations and protocols obtaining approvals to award contract;
- An advanced understanding of Competitive Bidding Laws;
- An understanding of legislation governing public purchasing;
- Sound knowledge of advanced purchasing and business management concepts, including tendering, negotiations, contract administration and project management;
- Strong organizational, analytical, problem solving, organizational, time management and verbal and written communication skills, with formal report writing ability and data analysis;
- Familiarity with the labour movement and unions is a strong asset.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Travel may be required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.
Submit applications no later than 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca
Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland
UWU/MoveUP
