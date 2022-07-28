Steward Nominations are now open for Local 1003 Protrans members.



Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and close on Friday, September 23, 2022 @ 5:00pm. Please send your completed and signed nominations either via email to [email protected], via fax (604-215-1410) or mail your forms to:



BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.



If you have any questions please call the area office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239



In solidarity,



Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



