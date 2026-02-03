To: All Local 301 Members

Re: *RE-DO REQUIRED* Interim Election Announcement for Local 301 Executive

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to a miscommunication on the previous election announcement bulletin and the electronic ballot stating that there were three (3) vacancies rather than two (2) vacancies, we are required to re-do the process to ensure a fair election is conducted.

With that said, we will be re-opening the election for the two (2) vacant Member-at-Large positions on the Local 301 Executive.

Our candidates for the Member-at-Large position are:

The voting period will commence on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 9:00 am, and will close on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 12:00 pm (noon).

How can I vote:

Voting will be done through an online voting system called Simply Voting. All members with valid current email addresses will receive electronic ballots via email on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Members will be able to select three candidates and candidate statements will be linked with the ballot for those that provided them. If you do not receive your ballot by 5 pm on Monday, February 9, 2026, please check your various subfolders such as junk or spam. It may be helpful to log onto the BCGEU portal to ensure we have your correct email address on file before voting starts. Also check to make sure you are subscribed to receive a ballot.

If you still do not have a ballot or are experiencing any issues, please email [email protected]

What is the role of the Local Executive?

The purpose of the local is to unite all BCGEU members working in community-based social services on the South Island in a united, democratic workers' organization capable of acting collectively to advance our interests.

The goals are to:

promote union activism and education amongst our members;

recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety representatives;

represent the interests and wishes of our members to the component executive;

liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and organizations to advance the interests of our members.

be strong advocates for a holistic and publicly funded system of community-based social services and social care in British Columbia and Canada;

support members through good and welfare and other means;

promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.

For more information you can find our Local 301 bylaws here:

What are the duties of a Member-at-Large on the Local?

Member(s)-at-Large have a flexible range of duties and responsibilities. All Member(s)-at-Large are expected to attend executive meetings and general membership meetings.

They also assist the local chairperson and table officers with duties and may chair committees as assigned by the local executive.

If you have any questions, please contact your current Local 301 Executive. You can find their names here and you can contact them by emailing [email protected]

In solidarity,

Noah Escandor, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP