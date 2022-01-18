This is a reminder that nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (5 positions)

Young Worker at Large



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, February 10, 2022 @ 5:00 pm



Nominations may also be made at the Local General Meeting that will be held virtually:



Time: Meeting at 7:00 pm

Date: February 10, 2022



Please click on the Zoom Link below to join the meeting virtually:



https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81453845691?pwd=STdoTlVQemwzZ3lkSTg2UGl3QkQ0Zz09



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here