Reminder – Please make sure you stop by these important meetings today or tomorrow. Managers will allow you time to come to the meetings and ask any questions you may have. You must connect with your manager to ensure you get the time to leave the floor. If you have any problems getting off the floor please let a Bargaining committee member know. You may vote at the meeting or come back later, its your choice but please ensure you take part in this vital democratic process.



May 17th Bulletin:



On Wednesday and Thursday, May 25th and May 26th, drop-in meetings will be held to review the tentative agreement. Departments will allow for small groups to attend throughout the day. A Comprehensive Ratification document will be available for your review on Monday May 23rd in the lunch room.



We look forward to meeting you and explaining the various aspects of the tentative agreement. You will be able to vote during the meeting within the polling times set out in this bulletin. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "YES" to this tentative agreement.



Voting will occur via paper ballot at the meeting, the polls will open at 2:00 pm on May 25th and close at 10:30 pm on May 26th (this has been extended by 30 minutes to facilitate the 10:00 pm shift) .



Ratification & Information meetings

Date: Tuesday, May 25th, 2022 & May 26th, 2022

Time: From 2:00 pm to 10:30 pm Extended from 10:00pm originally

Location: Firenze-Venezia Room at Delta Hotel Grand Villa Casino 4331 Dominion Street Burnaby, BC V5G 1C7



In solidarity,



Your bargaining committee:

Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member

Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member

Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP