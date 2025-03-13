Due to an error with the last election polls, we are re-starting the election process. Anyone who had already voted in the previous election poll, will need to vote again. As such, everyone on the Local 2004 will be receiving a new electronic ballot.

The BCGEU will be holding elections for the remaining Local 2004 Executive positions below starting on Friday, March 14th, 2025, and closing on Sunday, April 13th, 2025. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.

The following positions have been acclaimed:

Member at Large – Young Worker :

Charanjot Sidhu

Member at Large – Equity Worker :

Amanda Lu

(Names are listed in randomized order):

Candidate Statements

Robert Davis:

https://assets.nationbuilder.com/bcgeu/pages/896/attachments/original/1741821831/Rob_Davis_2004_Chair_Bio__-_Local_2004_Executive_Nominations.pdf?1741821831

Peter Euler:

https://assets.nationbuilder.com/bcgeu/pages/896/attachments/original/1741821830/Peter_Euler_Bio_-_Local_2004_Executive_Nominations.pdf?1741821830

Eugene Sit:

https://assets.nationbuilder.com/bcgeu/pages/896/attachments/original/1741821829/Eugene_Sit_Bio-_Local_2004_Exec_Nominations.pdf?1741821829

Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :

On March 14th, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.

If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by Monday, March 24th, 2025, please email the area office at [email protected].

E-Voting ends on Sunday, April 13th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 2004 members of the newly elected Local 2004 Executive.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (604) 882 - 0111.

In Solidarity,

Chad Blackey

Staff Representative





